Family accepts death of suspect as accident

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The family of a drug suspect surnamed Huang (黃), who jumped to his death while in custody, yesterday agreed that there was no dispute to the cause of death, which was listed as an “accident.”

Public prosecutors provided documents and other evidence to Huang’s family, including a coroner’s statement that he had sustained massive trauma and that bailiffs had not been negligent.

Huang, 35, had been detained at the Taipei Detention Center, pending processing on narcotics charges. He had previously been convicted of extortion and illegal possession of firearms.

On Tuesday afternoon, Huang was transferred to the New Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for a hearing.

Prosecutors said they did not observe anything unusual during the hearing, and that Huang did not raise objections to the drug charges against him.

The session ended at 3:23pm and Huang was accompanied by a male bailiff to a waiting room for transfer to the detention center, prosecutors said.

Huang was in handcuffs, but no chains or shackles to impede his movement.

When they were in the lobby, Huang suddenly pushed the bailiff with his handcuffed hands, witnesses said.

He ran toward a glass door exit that led to a balcony and jumped from the building’s third floor, they said.

An ambulance was called and Huang was taken to Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in Banciao District (板橋). Despite emergency treatment, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Experts said that the case highlighted lax security measures and the need to boost the number of bailiffs when transferring suspects during prosecution.