Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

HEALTH

TBC calls for blood donations

The Taipei Blood Center (TBC) on Sunday called for donations after its blood supply on Saturday fell below an officially designated safe level. The center supplies blood to Taipei, New Taipei City and Keelung, and Yilan and Hualien counties, which on average need 2,023 bags of blood per day, TBC official Chen Ya-wen (陳雅雯) said. The designated safe level of seven days’ worth of blood amounts to about 14,000 bags, but as of Saturday there were only 8,740 bags of blood left, enough for about 4.3 days, Chen said. There were 3,274 bags of type O blood, 2,378 bags of type A blood, 2,310 bags of type B blood and 778 bags of type AB blood, according to data from the Taiwan Blood Services Foundation, which runs the center. Blood donation sites can be found online at TBC’s Web site, www.tp.blood.org.tw.

EDUCATION

Taiwan wins five awards

Taiwanese high-school students won five awards at the annual Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday. The competition, said to be the largest international pre-college science competition in the world, brought together nearly 1,800 students from 81 nations for the seven-day event from Sunday to Saturday last week. Taiwan was represented by eight science, technology, engineering and math projects presented by 14 students, who were selected by the National Taiwan Science Education Center. The highest honor Taiwan received was second place, given to Yen Po-hsun (顏伯勳) and Lee Shang-jung (李尚融) of Concordia Middle School, a junior and high-school institution in Chiayi City, in the engineering category for their “spherical induction motor with hexahedron stator for attitude control.” The students are to return home tomorrow.