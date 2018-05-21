Overseas nationals increasingly coming to Taiwan to study

Staff writer, with CNA

More overseas Taiwanese students living in Southeast Asia have been returning to Taiwan for vocational education since the government implemented its New Southbound Policy, which encourages cultural and talent exchanges with the region, Overseas Community Affairs Council Minister Wu Hsin-hsing (吳新興) said yesterday.

The number of Taiwanese from Southeast Asia enrolled in the “three plus four vocational education” program for Taiwanese expats, which is run by the council, has increased to 1,531 from 754 in 2015, Wu said.

New sources of students boosting the numbers, Wu said, adding that overseas-based students mostly came from Vietnam and Malaysia in the past, but now increasingly come from Indonesia and Myanmar.

“The government has had a good harvest of students from Southeast Asia,” Wu said, crediting the southbound policy, which aims to expand Taiwan’s ties with the 10 member states of ASEAN, as well as India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, New Zealand and Australia.

Wu also touted Taiwan’s strong educational environment, cultural similarities to Southeast Asia, and the nation’s pursuit of freedom and democracy as factors motivating young people to seek vocational training in Taiwan.

To attract more overseas Taiwanese students, the government is to ease restrictions on overseas Taiwanese seeking to work in Taiwan, Wu said, citing legislation proposed by the Cabinet last week, which he said would open the door for vocational students from abroad to stay in Taiwan after graduation.

The council’s vocational education program consists of three years at a local vocational high school, followed by four years at a vocational college.