Psychiatrist urges awareness of many causes of dementia

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

A Taipei City Hospital psychiatrist said symptoms of dementia can be triggered in a variety of ways, citing the example of a recent case of non-Alzheimer degenerative dementia he treated that was caused by a syphilis infection, and urged people who suspect they have symptoms to be examined as soon as possible

A 70-year-old married man with no history of psychiatric illness or chronic diseases had retired at the age of 55 and lived with his wife, kept regular hours and sometimes invested in the stock market, but at the age of 69, his wife suddenly noticed that his memory began failing, said psychiatrist Huang Chuo-yin (黃卓尹), who treated the man.

He often spoke about things he had just mentioned, could no longer season his food correctly when cooking and had delusions, often suspecting that someone had stolen his watch, he said.

Police took the man to Taipei City Hospital’s Songde Branch for psychiatric treatment after he disturbed a neighbor one day.

The man had difficulty speaking, poor memory and was unwilling to bathe or take medication when he was hospitalized, Huang said, adding that he was at times in high spirits and very talkative, but at other times delusional, claiming he was a billionaire and wanted to buy more real estate.

The patient’s illness progressed very quickly and he suffered cognitive impairment, heightened emotions and a change in personality, which are not typical Alzheimer’s symptoms, so after comprehensive examinations, he was diagnosed with neurosyphilis, Huang said.

Neurosyphilis is a life-threatening infection of the nervous system, specifically of the brain and the spinal cord, by the bacteria Treponema pallidum and can occur if syphilis is not treated.

Huang said neurosyphilis can affect a person’s physical abilities, as well as their perception, cognitive abilities and emotions, and in some cases can mimic dementia.

As dementia can be caused by various illnesses, including cerebral infarction, stroke, brain damage, a tumor, infection or endocrine disorder, it is important to see a neurologist or psychiatrist as soon as symptoms appear, to identify their cause and find a suitable treatment, he said.