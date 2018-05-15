Tsai will not get involved in NTU

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said she would not intervene in the National Taiwan University (NTU) leadership controversy after Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔), the school’s president-elect, on Sunday called for her to resolve the problem

The Ministry of Education on April 27 declared Kuan unqualified for the post, because he had illegally served as an independent director and a member of the salary and auditing committees at Taiwan Mobile when he was a professor at the school, and because the election had been compromised due to a conflict of interest.

Kuan on Sunday said that he believed Tsai knows who was responsible for the ministry’s decision.

He has previously described the decision as an attempt to undermine the university’s autonomy for political reasons.

He said he hoped Tsai would resolve the dispute by the second anniversary of her inauguration this coming Sunday.

He also urged “those who are concerned about the election to take concrete actions to help the university by donating money.”

Without a formal president, the university could lose funding and its competitive edge, he said.

When asked about Kuan’s comments during a breakfast interveiw with radio talk show host Clara Chou (周玉蔻), Tsai said: “As the president, I will not make a decision on the issue, as it is the Ministry of Education’s responsibility.”

It is crucial the government prevent educational issues from becoming politicized, she said.

“This is a legal issue, not a political issue... Asking the president to interfere would be politicizing it. That would not be right,” she said.

Asked if she knew who made the decision to reject Kuan’s appointment, Tsai said: “Can he tell me who that person is?”