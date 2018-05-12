Agribusiness learned by growing Mother’s Day flowers

By Liao Shu-ling and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The carnation has long been a flower worn or given to mothers on Mother’s Day, and students at a high school in Yunlin County on Thursday not only grew and harvested the flowers themselves, but also picked enough to be distributed to other area schools.

Many students at the high school come from agriculture backgrounds and often chose agriculture-based degrees in college, said Chang Chih-hung (張志宏), director of the division of animal husbandry and healthcare at National Huwei Agricultural and Industrial High School.

The school would like to extend special thanks to the Huwei Farmers’ Association for its willingness to collaborate in the carnation planting project and for their technical assistance, Chang said.

The project rented a plot of farmland to provide the students an opportunity to witness the effects of improved agricultural management, as well as to learn about establishing an entrepreneurial agriculture business, Chang added.

Such experiences can be influential in students choosing to take up farming like their parents, Chang said.

The students grew a large number of carnations, Chang said, adding that they had enough to give out as gifts to their mothers, as well as a surplus to give to area schools.

Student Chung Yeh-ying (鍾葉穎) said her mother appreciated the gift very much.

The school said that school dean Lee Chung-yi (李重毅) had yesterday morning visited the plot to pick carnations to give to colleagues as a present.

The school wishes to extend special thanks to association director-general Huang Yu-hui (黃鈺惠) and staff member Tsai Wu-chi (蔡武吉), Lee said.