FIFA instructs CTFA to hold fair, transparent election

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Chinese Taipei Football Association (CTFA) must hold a “fair, democratic and transparent election” in accordance with FIFA requirements, CTFA vice chairman Kung Yuan-kao (龔元高) and Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳) said yesterday, citing the results of an investigation by FIFA into the election process of the nation’s soccer association.

FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation from April 18 to April 20 sent a three-person delegation to Taiwan to conduct an assessment of the CTFA’s election process in response to complaints of alleged irregularities, such as some members’ disqualification from running or taking part in the election and alleged misconduct by members.

Presenting a letter from FIFA outlining the results of its investigation, Kung said that the result was widely expected.

“The letter showed that previous procedures for the CTFA executive election were not transparent, undemocratic and did not follow regulations,” he said.

“We are glad that our viewpoints have been heard and have received FIFA’s support,” he added.

Kung is seeking to unseat CTFA chairman Lin Yung-cheng (林湧成) in the elections.

Efforts are under way to hold a provisional CTFA membership congress this week to set the date and regulations for the chairman and executive elections, Kung said, adding that official notices to executives, member organizations and government agencies have been sent.

“There is controversy regarding the eligibility for candidates to the CTFA executive committee,” the letter said, adding that candidates who were rejected “do not appear to have the possibility to appeal against such decisions.”

Regarding the CTFA’s earlier plan to hold the election in March, the letter said: “We deem that the current situation of the CTFA is not conducive to the holding of a fully democratic and independent election of the CTFA executive committee in accordance with the requirements of FIFA.”

“We demand that the CTFA comply with FIFA’s requirements and follow the regulations by holding a new election without delay,” said Liu, who is also chairperson of the Kaohsiung City Football Association, a CTFA member. “We hope the whole procedure can be concluded by the end of next month.”

The letter cited “a number of violations by the CTFA” and confirmed Chiou I-jen’s (邱義仁) eligibility as a candidate to contest Lin’s chairmanship, Liu said.

Chiu from 2005 to 2008 served one term as CTFA chairman and is currently chairman of the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association.

“The result of FIFA’s investigation clarified several important issues and points the way forward. We are helping to remove some stumbling blocks to enable the development of Taiwanese soccer. We thereby request a fair, open and democratic election, which should be conducted in a transparent manner,” Liu said.

“[The disqualification of some candidates] stemmed from different viewpoints and different interpretations of the electoral regulations... The CTFA will follow the requirements outlined by FIFA,” CTFA secretary-general Chen Wei-jen (陳威任) said.