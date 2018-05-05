Government again asks Hong Kong for help in murder case

Staff writer, with CNA

The government has once again broached the issue of mutual legal assistance with Hong Kong to prosecute a Hong Kong man suspected of killing his girlfriend while on vacation in Taiwan, the Ministry of Justice said in a statement on Thursday.

Although the first such request received no official reply, the ministry’s Department of International and Cross-Strait Legal Affairs said that the Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office found new evidence — a DNA sample that does not belong to the victim — during a third autopsy, which suggests that Poon Hiu-wing (潘曉穎) might have been pregnant at the time of her death.

While office spokesperson Wu Yi-ming (吳怡明) declined to confirm whether Poon was pregnant, the ministry is asking for Hong Kong’s cooperation in obtaining a DNA sample from her boyfriend, Chan Tong-kai (陳同佳), to determine if there is a match.

The ministry said it has asked the Mainland Affairs Council to deliver a second mutual legal assistance proposal to Hong Kong for evidence sharing to achieve justice for Poon.

Chan, who is the prime suspect in Poon’s murder, returned to Hong Kong, with which Taiwan does not have an extradition treaty, the ministry said.

The couple came to Taiwan on Feb. 8, but Chan returned to Hong Kong alone on Feb. 17.

Unable to contact his daughter, Poon’s father sought the assistance of Taiwanese authorities, who found her body in a field near MRT Zhuwei Station in New Taipei City on March 13.

Police suspect that Chan strangled Poon during a heated argument and stuffed her body into a suitcase, which was used to transport her to the disposal site.

As the crime was committed in Taiwan, Poon cannot be charged with murder in Hong Kong, although he has been indicted there on charges of handling stolen goods and theft, following an arrest for stealing and using Poon’s credit card and disposing of her mobile phone and other objects.