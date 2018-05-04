Kavalan wins nine double, four single gold at US event

Staff writer, with CNA

Premier whiskeys made by Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County clinched nine double gold medals and four gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the distillery’s parent company said on Wednesday.

Kavalan, which is based in Yuanshan Township (員山) and is owned by the King Car Group, is one of the newest and most technically advanced distilleries in the world.

Among the gold medal winners was King Car Conductor Single Malt, which took the prize for best single malt whiskey produced outside the US, results released by the competition on Tuesday showed.

Kavalan has been dedicated to the art of producing single malt whiskey since 2006, the company said in a news release.

The distillery shot to fame in 2010, when it beat a trio of premium whiskies in a blind tasting competition held by Time magazine.

After that achievement, Kavalan’s sales tripled and demand for its products outstripped supply, particularly in Asia and the US.

As the world’s first subtropical whiskey distiller, Kavalan is a pioneer and has collected more than 270 gold awards at international spirits competitions over the past 10 years, King Car Group said.