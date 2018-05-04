NCC complaint list topped by Asia Pacific Telecom

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Asia Pacific Telecom had more consumer complaints for its 3G and 4G services than any other telecom in March, data collected by the National Communications Commission (NCC) showed yesterday.

The NCC received 780 complaints for March.

Asia Pacific Telecom outnumbered its rivals with 228 complaints against its 3G and 4G services.

Chunghwa Telecom was next with 160 complaints, followed by Taiwan Mobile with 148 complaints, Far Eastone Telecommunications with 126 complaints and Taiwan Star with 120 complaints.

Complaints against Chunghwa Telecom dropped by 25 percent compared with March last year, the largest decrease among the five firms, the data showed.

In contrast, complaints about Asia Pacific Telecom’s services rose by 90 percent over March last year, while complaints against Taiwan Star rose by 62 percent.

The majority of complaints were about the quality of communications and signal reception (55.64 percent), while changes to or renewals of service contracts (12.05 percent) and problems with customer service representatives (4.62 percent) were ranked the second and third-biggest sources of complains.

The data showed that it took an average of 14.5 days for Asia Pacific Telecom to process a service complaint — the longest of all five firms.

It was followed by Taiwan Star with 11.5 days, Far Eastone Telecommunications with 10.4 days, Taiwan Mobile with 9.3 days and Chunghwa Telecom with 9.3 days.

As of the end March, Asia Pacific Telecom had 60 unsettled complaints, Taiwan Star had 16 and Chunghwa Telecom had three, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the NCC also received 57 complaints about fixed network services, with 55 of them directed at Chunghwa Telecom.

The NCC said it would regularly meet with the five firms to improve their service quality and reduce the number of complaints.