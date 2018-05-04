Organized crime crackdown results in 310 arrests

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Officials yesterday touted the results of a recent sweep against known criminals and gangsters, which they said resulted in 310 arrests, including several organized crime bosses.

National Police Agency (NPA) Director-General Chen Chia-chin (陳家欽), together with Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) officials, made the announcement at a news briefing in Taipei.

The sweep by law enforcement agencies took place in many parts of the nation on Monday and can be seen a major success, Chen said.

Among those nabbed were four men affiliated with the Bamboo Union, who are also members of the Chinese Unity Promotion Party (CUPP), a pro-China group led by Chang An-le (張安樂), also known as the “White Wolf.”

Many Heavenly Way Alliance members were also arrested, officials said.

CIB Chief Tsai Tsang-po (蔡蒼柏) said the crackdown focused mostly on Taipei and New Taipei City, where 471 premises were raided based on reports of illegal activities.

“Police officers arrested 32 suspects who are known members of the Bamboo Union and Heavenly Way Alliance. We recovered 2,386g of various narcotics, two modified handguns and 113 bullets,” Tsai said.

After questioning, the 32 suspects would be turned over to prosecutors on charges that include extortion, blackmail, possession of narcotics and breaching the Organized Crime Prevention Act (組織犯罪防制條例), Tsai said.

Preparations over the past few weeks included close surveillance of organized crime gangs in Taipei and New Taipei City before prosecutors could apply for search warrants for the sweep.

The purpose of the sweep was to protect the safety of the nation’s citizens and ensure law and order, as the nation is preparing for political campaigns for November’s nine-in-one elections, Chen said.