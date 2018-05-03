Taiwanese prefer airport check-in, sleeping on flights

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Nearly 70 percent of Taiwanese passengers prefer to check in at the airport rather than online, the highest rate among the nations surveyed by Expedia Inc.

Results of this year’s Airplane Etiquette survey, which was conducted among 20,000 travelers in 23 nations, showed that 64 percent of passengers worldwide would check in online or on a mobile app.

Only 13 percent of Taiwanese would use an electronic boarding pass, the lowest among the nations surveyed, compared with the overall average of 20 percent, the results showed.

To pass the time while flying, more than 70 percent of European and North American passengers said they would read, whereas 80 percent of Asian passengers would choose to sleep.

Eighty-nine percent of Taiwanese said they would choose to sleep over other activities during the flight, the highest among all the surveyed nations, the results showed.

The survey also asked the respondents to identify and rank the worst flight passenger.

Seat kickers/bumpers/grabbers were ranked first with 51 percent, followed by aromatic passengers (43 percent), inattentive parents (39 percent), personal space violators (34 percent) and “audio insensitive” people (29 percent).

Of the Taiwanese respondents, 56 percent found inattentive parents to be unacceptable, while 70 percent hoped that the people sitting in front of them would not recline their seat, because it would encroach on their personal space.

This marks the fourth straight year that the majority of respondents ranked a passenger who constantly kicks, grabs or bumps their seat as the most annoying, the travel company said.

“With the average amount of legroom decreasing on some airline carriers to accommodate more seats, this behavior is likely to remain one of the most common and most hated,” the company said.

When choosing an airline, 98 percent of Taiwanese respondents said that they care most about price of the ticket, the survey found.

More than 20 percent of Taiwanese said that on-board meals and entertainment, as well as baggage allowance, are disposable services, the survey found.

Forty-sixty percent of Taiwanese said they would choose package deals that combine flight fares with hotel accommodation, the highest among Asian nations.

The survey was conducted from Feb. 22 to March 19 and gathered 18,229 valid responses from North America, South America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.