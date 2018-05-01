Indonesian finally gets visa to join family in Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA, Jakarta

Indonesian Amanda Erika Anindita, 18, is preparing to leave for Taiwan to reunite with her mother after getting past a slew of red tape to obtain the appropriate visa.

“I finally got the resident visa so that I can live with mom and dad in Taiwan,” Anindita said on Sunday, as she displayed the dependent relative visa at Taiwan’s representative office in Jakarta.

Anindita’s mother, who had been living in Taiwan for many years with occasional visits home, is married to Taiwanese Cheng Chi-nan (鄭吉男) and they had for the past six months been trying to obtain the necessary documents for Anindita to move to Taiwan.

Cheng said the process was beset by many difficulties, mainly because the household registration office in his wife’s hometown took a long time to issue the required documents.

He said that when they finally received the documents, they discovered that his wife’s name had been misspelled, which again delayed the application process.

Some of his Indonesian friends have been forced to give up the idea of bringing their children to Taiwan because the process of applying for a dependent visa is slow and arduous, he said.

Anindita plans to take Chinese-language classes at National Taiwan Normal University, which Cheng said he will fund.

“Daughter, although you are not my biological daughter, I will treat you as my own daughter and pay your college tuition,” Cheng wrote on Facebook.

He also thanked Taiwan’s representative office in Jakarta for its help with the application.