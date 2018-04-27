Ministry launches tire check initiative for freeway drivers

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) is working with Daimler Trucks Asia Taiwan to offer free tire checks next month for drivers on freeways.

The initiative was triggered by the 1,073 freeway accidents that occurred between 2015 and last year because of flat tires, with 242 that resulted in injuries or death, the ministry’s Road Safety Committee said.

Cars operate at fast speeds on freeways and there are high traffic volumes along several freeway sections, so any traffic accident could have severe consequences, the committee said.

The number of accidents caused by flat tires is no less than those caused by other factors, it added.

The free tire inspections are to be offered between Wednesday and Friday next week from 10am to 4pm at the rest area in Hukou Township (湖口), Hsinchu County, along the northbound section of the Sun Yat-sen Freeway (National Freeway No. 1).

The same service is to be available at the same time from May 8 to May 10 at the rest area in Taian Township (泰安), Miaoli County, along the southbound section of the Sun Yat-sen Freeway.

The inspection would focus on checking tire tread depth and tire pressure, the committee said, but would also include lights, water, oil and exhaust emissions checks.

The Directorate-General of Highways would set up temporary motor vehicle offices on the sites to educate motorists about the importance of regularly maintaining their vehicles, as well as road safety regulations, the committee said.

Officers at the checkpoints would be able to answer motorists’ questions about the agency’s services, it added.

Bus drivers would be asked to change their tires on the spot and be fined NT$3,000 to NT$9,000 if their tire tread depth does not meet the regulatory standards, the agency said, adding that those refusing to do so would be asked to drive a different bus.