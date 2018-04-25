Survey on support for nuclear power was ‘biased’: EPA

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said a poll released by Global View Monthly magazine yesterday that found nuclear power has garnered more support was “biased and employed too many suggestive questions.”

Asked if they felt there had been any changes to the air quality in their neighborhood compared with two years ago, 63.6 percent of respondents said the air quality had worsened, with those living in southern and central regions agreeing more strongly.

Asked for comment, EPA Deputy Minister Chan Shun-kuei (詹順貴) said the agency would work harder to narrow the difference between its data and the public’s perception.

Levels of most air pollutants, including particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide, have greatly decreased from 2013 to last year, EPA data showed.

The annual average concentration of fine particulate matter dropped from 24 micrograms per cubic meter in 2015 to 18.4 micrograms per cubic meter last year, the EPA said.

After the agency’s draft amendments to the Air Pollution Control Act (空氣污染防制法) are passed by the Legislative Yuan, they would require large emitters of pollution, such as power plants, steelmakers and petrochemical companies, to upgrade their pollution control facilities to achieve “the lowest achievable emissions rate,” Chan said.

The poll found that 57.9 percent of respondents support the use of nuclear power, with 70.5 percent of those aged between 18 and 29 expressing more support.

Respondents were asked whether they would accept occasional power shortages or rationing as the government aims to achieve its “nuclear-free homeland” by 2025 policy, to which 69.6 percent responded in the negative.

A total of 54.7 percent of respondents said the government should consider making the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮), which was mothballed in 2014, operational if there was a potential power shortage.

There is no direct correlation between the phasing out of nuclear power and energy shortages, said Chao Chia-wei (趙家緯), a postdoctoral researcher at National Taiwan University’s Societal Risk and Policy Research Center.

To survey people’s opinions about different energy options, the poll should provide complete information about the potential cost of various energy sources, Chao said, adding that the poll has little reference value due to its explicit attempts to suggest answers.