Taichung district launches classes for older residents

By Su Chin-feng and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taichung’s Dali District Office (大里) and Youth Senior High School on Wednesday last week launched the second educational program for elderly people.

The school for elderly people, part of the Taichung Social Affairs Bureau’s elderly educational program, has 1,550 students in 45 classes, district administrator Chou Chung-chi (周崇琦) said.

The program has grown considerably since its launch last year, when it had 1,200 participants in 34 classes, he said.

It offers classes in a wide range of subjects, from singing to playing the erhu — a two-stringed bowed instrument — ballet, traditional Chinese medicine and computer skills.

As some classes are taught at the school, the seniors get the opportunity to interact with high-school students, Chou said.

While most participants are in their 60s or 70s, the oldest participant is a 91-year-old man.

The man, surnamed Chang (張), said he is a military veteran and is learning computer skills so he could digitally preserve the many photographs he took as an amateur photographer.

Several of the seniors in the program said they found it inspiring that Chang did not let his age get in the way of learning.

One in 10 residents in the district are senior citizens and Chou believes that the program could grow to about 50 classes next year, he said.