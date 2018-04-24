Taiwanese boy’s fever has him grounded in Okinawa

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday said it respects a Japanese official’s decision on Sunday to deny a seven-year-old Taiwanese boy, detected to have a fever, from boarding a plane from Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture to Taiwan, even though it thought the child was unlikely to have been infected with measles.

Health departments in Taiwan and Okinawa are monitoring a clustered outbreak of measles, which began with a man who was infected in Thailand, but traveled from Taiwan to Okinawa on low-cost carrier Tigerair Taiwan last month.

The outbreak has infected more than a dozen people in Taiwan, including several Tigerair staff members.

After the child was kept from boarding the flight to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, the family of four was asked to provide medical clearance from a physician before trying to board again, so the family stayed in Okinawa.

The child developed the fever — up to 40°C at one point — during the trip, and it was detected at the airport because it had not yet abated, CDC physician Lin Yung-ching (林詠青) said yesterday, citing a report received by the centers.

As the incubation period for measles is seven to 18 days and the family was in Okinawa for less time, the chance of the boy being infected there is low, he said, adding that the chance of measles is also low, because 97 percent of children in Taiwan receive a measles, mumps and rubella vaccination at one year old and again at age five.

Lin said that “having a fever does not implicate measles, but as it could be a symptom of various contagious diseases, it is better to avoid airplane travel with a fever.”

The outbreak should not be underestimated, CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩) said separately yesterday, but added that he is confident it will not become as serious as it is in other nations, as immunization coverage among children in Taiwan is higher than in many countries.