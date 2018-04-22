Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TOURISM

Bike travel site launched

The Tourism Bureau yesterday unveiled an English-language Web site featuring Internet celebrities traveling the nation on bicycles to promote two-wheeled tourism. There is already a lot of biking information online, but it is limited and region-based, and fails to give a bigger picture of biking as a unique way to travel, bureau International Division chief Joseph Cheng (鄭智鴻) said. Over the past eight months, the bureau has worked with Fox Networks Group and eight Internet celebrities to film their bike travels around the nation to be featured on the Web site www.taiwanon2wheels.com, Cheng said. The site also details routes totaling 866.3km that circle the island, tips on planning and recommendations for scenic spots, events and festivals.

CRIME

Drug cases at record high

There has been a steady rise in drug possession cases over the past three years, with a record 58,515 cases recorded last year, a 6.6 percent increase from 2016, the Ministry of the Interior said. A ministry report published yesterday shows that since 2015, the number of possession cases and the amount of drugs seized by police have increased, with 9,685kg seized last year, more than double the amount seized in 2016. Ninety-three percent of the drugs seized were classes 1 and 2, with amphetamines making up 69.1 percent, followed by heroin at 20.8 percent. The number of apprehended suspects also set an all-time high of 62,644, with 84.7 percent aged 24 or older and the remaining 15.3 percent aged between 12 and 23.

CRIME

Drink not poisoned: police

Yilan County police have concluded that a coffee drink thought to be poisoned was only damaged by a convenience store employee. A customer at a FamilyMart in the county’s Jiaosi Township (礁溪) on Thursday contacted the police on suspicion of attempted poisoning after discovering that the covered straw hole in the drink’s packaging had been pierced, following previous food scares involving packaging that had been tampered with. Wei Chuan Foods Corp, which produces the drink, decided to remove its products from FamilyMart shelves around the county as a precaution. After Yilan police on Friday confirmed that the damage was caused by an employee at the Jiaosi store and did not pose any danger, Wei Chuan said it reserved the right to press charges against the store employee for inciting fear.

CULTURE

Fringe festival set for August

The 11th annual Taipei Fringe Festival is to bring 125 artistic groups to the city in August to perform in multiple locations, the organizers said. The festival, to be held from Aug. 4 to Aug. 19, is to feature 473 performances at 27 locations. The festival has continuously pushed venue boundaries, having used professional theaters, yachts, coffee shops, tea houses and old mansions, among others. The event this year is to shift its focus to western Taipei and the historic Dadaocheng (大稻埕) area, with venues including the Red House (西門紅樓) — a Western-style red brick octagonal structure — Dadaocheng Theater and the Bopiliao Historical Block (剝皮寮歷史街區). The festival is also to have two-hour venues, which would challenge troupes to set up, perform and pack up within two hours.