ST-2 satellite may have to change frequency

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The earth terminal for Chunghwa Telecom’s ST-2 satellite (中新二號) might have to use a different frequency to transmit signals if it is proven that it cannot coexist with the 5G service, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday.

Many television channels use the ST-2 satellite to transmit broadcast signals.

NCC Chairwoman Nicole Chan (詹婷怡) last week told a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee that the government was considering using the frequency bands between 3.4GHz and 3.6GHz for the development of 5G technology, adding that the Executive Yuan was expected to finalize its decision by June.

The NCC has also established a task force to establish the rules for auctioning the 5G frequency spectrum, Chan said.

The frequency bands between 3.4GHz and 3.6GHz are used mainly by Chunghwa Telecom and the military, and the carrier needs the frequency to transmit signals between its ST-2 satellite and its earth terminal, NCC spokesman Weng Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said.

“We will have to first conduct experiments to determine what we would need for Chunghwa Telecom’s satellite system and the 5G system to coexist and not interfere with one another,” Weng said. “The Executive Yuan will review the results of the experiments and make a final decision.”

However, there has yet to be an example in other countries where the two systems have been proven to coexist, Weng said.

He would not comment on when and how the frequency bands used by the military would be changed as it involves national security, Weng said.

Having Chunghwa Telecom’s satellite system use a different frequency would not be a big problem, he said.

“Our understanding is that the relocation to a new frequency would only affect one transponder in the satellite system,” Weng said, adding that the carrier might be able to receive compensation for the costs of the relocation if the legislature passes the draft telecommunication management act (電信管理法).

The commission hopes that the frequency range Taiwan uses to develop its 5G system is consistent with other nations around the world, Weng said, adding that the commission aims to have it ready for auction by the end of next year.