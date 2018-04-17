TV channels must follow ratios for first runs: NCC

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Television channels must adhere to the required percentages for first-run programs and those produced by the channels themselves, National Communications Commission (NCC) Chairwoman Nicole Chan (詹婷怡) said yesterday.

Chan made the remark at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, which was scheduled to review proposed amendments to the Satellite Broadcasting Act (衛星廣播電視法), Radio and Television Act (廣播電視法) and Cable Television Act (有線廣播電視法).

The nation’s television channels have a tendency of broadcasing same movies and programs multiple times, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chen Hsueh-sheng (陳雪生) said.

He questioned why the channels are allowed to earn advertising revenue by broadcasting the same content over and over again, and suggested that the commission set a reasonable percentage for reruns.

The nation does not have a legal requirement for reruns, Chan said, adding that such requirements are rare in other nations.

“As long as the channels meet the minimum percentage requirements for [first-run programs and those produced by the channels themselves], they would be allowed to broadcast programs again. However, they would be subject to punishment if they do not meet the requirements,” she said.

According to the regulations governing the broadcast of domestic programs on satellite channels, domestically produced programs must account for at least 25 percent of prime-time programming on a regular channel.

First-run programs, on the other hand, must account for at least 40 percent, according to the regulations.

Prime time for television series and variety shows is from 8pm to 10pm, from 9pm to 11pm for movies and documentaries, and from 5pm to 7pm for children’s programs, according to the regulations.

For channels that broadcast only movies or documentaries, 25 percent of their content must be produced domestically, while the ratio of first-run movies must not be lower than 20 percent, the regu