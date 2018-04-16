Taiwan News Quick Takes

Staff writer, with CNA

CRIME

Taiwanese held in Vietnam

Eight fraud suspects, including three Taiwanese, were on Saturday detained in Vietnam for alleged involvement in online telecommunications scams, Vietnamese media reported yesterday. The identities of the three Taiwanese suspects have yet to be made public, local media reported. Members of the fraud ring have swindled 10 billion dong (US$440,000) from Vietnamese since February by posing as Vietnamese government officials, the reports said. Vietnamese police have stepped up their investigation of the case, suspecting that the detained suspects might be part of a bigger cross-border fraud ring active in the country.

SOCIETY

Famous hair stylist dies

A renowned Hong Kong hair stylist and long-time Taiwan resident was late on Friday evening found dead in his Taipei apartment, possibly due to asphyxiation, police said on Saturday. The man, former L’Oreal executive Enzo Leung (梁家譽), was discovered unconscious at about 10pm on Friday by the building’s security guard, who immediately called for an ambulance, police said. City firefighters, who were the first to arrive on the scene with emergency rescuers, found Leung without any sign of life, police said. Empty liquor bottles were found scattered around the apartment, with Leung lying in a pool of his own vomit in the bathroom, they said. There appeared not to be any signs of exterior wounds, they said, adding that the coroner would conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, although initial findings suggested that he probably choked to death. The police said they have ruled out murder.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

Seniors in most A1 crashes

Drivers older than 70 accounted for the most immediately fatal traffic accidents last year, data released on Saturday by the National Police Agency (NPA) showed. There were a total of 1,434 cases of type A1 accidents, or ones that resulted in death within 24 hours, the NPA said. People aged 70 or older who were driving in those accidents accounted on average for 9.7 cases out of 100,000 people, followed by those aged 18 to 29, who accounted for 8.08 cases per 100,000 people, the data showed. The main causes of type A1 accidents for people aged 70 and older were, in descending order, failure to yield, not observing traffic signs, inappropriate turns and a failure on the part of the passenger or the pedestrian.

TECHNOLOGY

Taichung to host Robo Cup

The Federation of International Robot Soccer Associations (FIRA) has decided to organize its Robo World Cup in Taichung from Aug. 6 to Aug. 11, after a location in Denmark turned out to be double-booked. Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) said he hopes that the tournament will show the world Taiwan’s skills in robotics. The competition is to feature robots with artificial intelligence from countries including Taiwan, Germany, the US, China, Japan and South Korea. They are to compete in a range of tournaments, including three-on-three matches for humanoid robots and two-on-two games for wheeled robots, the event’s organizers said. While robots lack the speed and mobility of human soccer players, what makes such matches interesting is how robots use artificial intelligence and big data analysis to determine how to move and win, Chen said. Last year’s world cup took place in Kaohsiung.