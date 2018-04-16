Thai court to look into the alleged rape of Taiwanese

Staff writer, with CNA, Bangkok

A Thai court is to hold a hearing on Wednesday in the case of a female Taiwanese tourist who has accused a masseur of sexually assaulting her while she was getting a massage in Bangkok on Thursday.

The criminal court is to hold an investigative session to help investigators decide whether or not to move forward with the case.

Royal Thai Police Commissioner-General Chakthip Chaijinda earlier yesterday demanded that police, including the tourism police, uncover the truth as soon as possible.

The 27-year-old masseur did not deny having a sexual encounter with the woman, but said it was consensual, while she said it was not, investigators said.

The Chinese-language Apple Daily on Saturday reported that the woman in a private Facebook group said she was raped during a massage in Bangkok’s Thonglor District.

The woman said she called the Thai police afterward to report her ordeal and after she provided some basic information, she was told to ask the massage parlor why one of its masseurs behaved the way he did. The police then hung up, she wrote.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) on Saturday said that the ministry was informed of the case a day earlier.

Soon after receiving the Taiwanese woman’s telephone call on Friday, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand arranged a meeting with her and two of her friends, Lee said.

They then visited the district police precinct together to report the case and went to a hospital, where the woman received a health check, he said.

The woman identified the suspect at the Thonglor police precinct on Friday, Lee said.