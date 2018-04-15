Corruption starts with campaign funding, Ko says

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Election campaign spending is too high and is where political corruption starts, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday.

Ko made the remarks while attending a municipal parent-child aerobics fair for preschool children in the city, where reporters asked him whether he is considering mortgaging his apartment to secure funds for his re-election campaign.

“It is hard to run the government [fairly] if I take other people’s money, so I am thinking about how to be an example of how to reduce election campaign spending,” Ko said.

Ko has come under fire after former campaign team members Yao Li-ming (姚立明) and Hsiao Ya-tan (蕭亞譚) were cited by media as saying that his expenses in the run-up to the 2014 Taipei mayoral election were not honestly declared.

Taipei City Government spokesman Liu Yi-ting (劉奕霆) said that Yao held three news conferences during the campaign to explain the team’s income and expenditures, and that the team truthfully declared its spending.

Reporters also asked Ko to comment on cryptocurrency exchange platform OTCBTC founder Cheng Yi-ting’s (鄭伊廷) announcement on Friday evening that she would run for Taipei mayor.

All eight hopefuls are older than 50, the 35-year-old programmer said in her announcement on Facebook, asking whether any of them could bring hope to residents.

“Mental age is more important than the age on your ID,” Ko said, adding that Taipei needs to develop e-commerce.