Men more tolerant of sex harassment at work: poll

Staff writer, with CNA

Men tend to be more tolerant of sexual harassment in the workplace than women, with more than half of office workers having encountered it, a survey released on Thursday by 1111 online job bank showed.

The survey on gender equality in the workplace found that 46 percent of office employees who experienced sexual harassment at work opted not to report it, and that the level of tolerance among men for such behavior was higher, at 58.3 percent, than among women, at 44.4 percent.

However, more female office workers, or 68 percent, have been subjected to sexual harassment at work, compared with 20 percent of men, the survey showed.

Sexual harassment mainly takes the form of unwanted touching (67.6 percent), verbal harassment (61.5 percent), and insulting and discriminatory comments (35.5 percent), the poll found.

It most frequently takes place in offices (60.6 percent), public places (24.7 percent) and confined spaces (16 percent), it showed.

The poll also found that 65.7 percent of sexual harassment incidents occur during work hours, 12.4 percent off-duty and 6.8 percent on business trips.

About 33 percent of the incidents involved sexual harassment by coworkers, 22.7 percent by bosses and 14.5 percent by immediate supervisors, it showed.

The survey, which was conducted from March 28 to Wednesday, collected 1,070 valid samples from members of the online job bank aged 18 and over. It had a margin of error of plus or minus-3 percentage points.