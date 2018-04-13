Countermeasures to PRC incentives needed: survey

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

More than 70 percent of Taiwanese believe the government should develop initiatives for rewarding talent and enhancing local industries as a response to China’s 31 incentives for Taiwanese, the Mainland Affairs Council said yesterday.

A survey conducted by National Chengchi University’s Election Study Center showed that 88.9 percent of respondents thought the government should communicate with the public about its approach before conducting any cross-strait exchanges that might affect the public’s rights, and 69.9 percent believed the government should improve regulations on cross-strait exchanges to safeguard the nation.

In addition, 80.9 percent of respondents believed to maintain a better long-term relationship, cross-strait talks should not be based on any prerequisites, the council said.

It said that 82.2 percent of respondents support holding cross-strait exchange events that exclude political factors, allow both sides to maintain their dignity and are in line with regulations.

The poll showed that 84.4 percent of respondents believed that Taiwan and China should maintain a positive relationship and refrain from using threats or non-peaceful means, the council said.

Furthermore, 66.9 percent said that Chinese attempts to prevent Taiwan from participating in international events were not constructive to developing a positive cross-strait relationship, it added.

The poll showed that 85.6 percent agreed that the future of Taiwan and cross-strait relations must be collectively decided by the 23 million Taiwanese, it said.

However, it also showed that the majority of Taiwanese — 84.8 percent — support “maintaining the ‘status quo,’” it said.

The government will do its best to maintain peace across the Taiwan Strait and protect the public’s rights, the council said.

Maintaining a good relationship requires work on both sides, it said, adding that while Taiwan would continue to seek ways to collaborate with China, the latter should also refrain from using threats and intimidation.

The survey was conducted on March 28, March 31 and April 2. It interviewed 1,105 Taiwanese aged 20 and above by telephone. It has a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of 2.95 percentage points.