Southeast Asian spouses surpassed Chinese: MOI

Staff Writer, with CNA

More than 40 percent of all transnational marriages in the nation last year involved Southeast Asian spouses, the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) has said.

It was the first time since 2005 that the number of Southeast Asian spouses had surpassed that of Chinese spouses, the ministry said.

A total of 21,097 transnational marriages were registered last year, a six-year high, accounting for 15.3 percent of all 138,034 marriages in the nation, it said.

Last year, 8,569 marriages were registered between Taiwanese and Southeast Asians, accounting for 40.62 percent of all transnational marriages, followed by 7,634 marriages involving Chinese spouses, accounting for 36.19 percent and 1,316 involving spouses from Hong Kong or Macau, accounting for 6.24 percent, while spouses from elsewhere accounted for 16.96 percent, it said.

Excluding China, Hong Kong and Macau, the top three nationalities for foreign spouses were Vietnamese at 6,076, Japanese at 952 and Indonesian at 807.

The number of spouses from Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau increased last year, while the number of Chinese spouses fell by 1,039, it said, adding that the number of Southeast Asian spouses was 4 percent higher than the number of Chinese spouses.

The ministry said 74.86 percent of foreign spouses were female.