Taipei speaker leaving after 37 years in council

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei City Council Speaker Wu Pi-chu (吳碧珠) yesterday announced that she would not run for city councilor in the Nov. 24 local elections, heralding the end of her 37-year tenure.

Wu has been council speaker for five consecutive sessions.

She made the announcement at the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Taipei City Council caucus as the new council session began.

KMT councilors presented Wu with a bouquet and KMT Taipei City Councilor Wang Chih-bin (汪志冰) jokingly asked her if she would change her mind and stay in the council with them.

Wu immediately said “no” and added that her decision to leave was made based on her life plans.

She thanked the city councilors, city government officials and supporters who have backed her throughout the years.

“I took the post one day and it was inevitable that I would leave it another day,” Wu said. “It is all about my life plans and nothing more. I just want to leave some time for myself.”

Wu said she feels somewhat sad to be leaving, but leaving at the best time is part of her plan, adding that that time is now.

“[I plan to] go sightseeing, enjoy beautiful scenery and get together with good friends,” Wu said when asked what she would do after leaving the post.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday said it is a pity that Wu would not run for city councilor, because she is very experienced and stable in hosting council meetings.

It would be more troublesome now that she is leaving and many councilors would run for the post, Ko added.