Taiwanese suspect to remain in jail as hearing postponed

Staff writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON

The court hearing of Taiwanese student Sun An-tso (孫安佐), who is accused of threatening a shooting at Bonner and Prendergast Catholic High School in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, has been postponed.

Originally set for Wednesday next week, the hearing has been moved to April 25, the Web site of the Delaware County District Court in Pennsylvania showed.

Sun’s lawyer Robert Keller yesterday said he visited Sun for about an hour, but his parents were not present at the visit.

Sun has been held in custody at the Delaware County Jail since his arrest on March 26.

Keller was yesterday to hold a news conference on the developments in Sun’s case, but his parents, Sun Peng (孫鵬) and Di Ying (狄鶯), were not expected to attend.

Meanwhile, the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported that Sun An-tso’s lawyers might accept a plea bargain in exchange for a reduced sentence.

Taipei-based lawyer James Hou (侯慶辰) was cited as saying that accepting a plea bargain deal might the best angle for Sun An-tso, as the evidence collected, including ammunition and weaponry found in his bedroom, is not in his favor.

Acting on a tip-off by one of his classmates, police searched Sun An-tso’s bedroom, where they found suspicious items, including a ballistic vest, a crossbow with scope and flashlight, 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a military ski mask, an ammunition clip loader, a garrote and other equipment.

They later discovered that he had also built a 9mm handgun with parts bought online and had more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition for various firearms.

Police also discovered that Sun An-tso had searched the Internet for information on how to buy an AK-47 assault rifle or an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.

Sun An-tso stands accused of issuing terrorist threats.

He has told police that he was only joking.