Postal workers get new kit

By Chen Yi-chia / Staff reporter

Chunghwa Post is to provide new uniforms made with breathable fabric so postal workers can be more comfortable working in the summer heat, the company said.

Summer temperatures in Taiwan reach 35°C and postal workers who work outdoors for long hours are at high risk of suffering heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

The Legislative Yuan’s Transportation Committee on Wednesday last week reviewed Chunghwa Post’s budget proposal and approved spending of NT$133 million (US$4.56 million) on staff uniforms this year.

Postal workers have long complained about their summer uniforms, saying that they are too warm and do not absorb sweat, while the raincoat is not waterproof, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lee Kun-tse (李昆澤) said.

Poor-quality uniforms disregard workers’ needs and can seriously affect their performance, he said, adding that the new uniforms should be designed based on the workers’ needs.

As postal workers wear their uniforms every day, the outfits need to be of higher quality, even if they cost more, DPP Legislator Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) said.

There are many locally manufactured high-tech fabrics that are breathable and cool, and the postal company should choose materials that are ideal for the nation’s climate, she said.

The new uniforms are to be designed based on feedback from postal workers, the company said, adding that they would be more breathable, sweat absorbent, provide ultraviolet protection and would include sunglasses for the first time.

A total of 11,000 uniforms are to be provided to postal workers this summer, it added.

The company said it would also provide new winter uniforms, including raincoats.

Postal workers are provided new summer uniforms every two years, and new winter uniforms and raincoats every three years, it said.