Legislative Yuan passes changes to aviation act

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Legislative Yuan yesterday approved draft amendments to the Civil Aviation Act (民用航空法) that include a provision stipulating that airline owners who unexpectedly close down their airlines would face a maximum prison term of three years and a maximum fine of NT$200 million (US$6.86 million).

The draft amendments were proposed in light of TransAsia Airways’ unexpected closure in 2016, which caused losses to its passengers and shareholders.

According to the amended act, airlines must submit a closure plan to the Civil Aeronautics Association (CAA) two months before they intend to end operations.

Airlines that breach this rule would face a fine of between NT$600,000 and NT$3 million, while their owners could be fined between NT$600,000 and NT$12 million.

Airline owners that cause third parties severe losses as a result of unexpected closure would face a maximum prison term of three years and a fine of between NT$20 million and NT$200 million, the amendments say.

They also impose rules on drones, with drones weighing 250g or more or determined by the CAA to be equipped with “special features” requiring to be registered with the agency and local governments, and their owners required to pass a license test administered by the agency.

People who illegally fly drones near airports, flight-restricted areas or no-flight areas would face a fine of between NT$300,000 and NT$1.5 million, and have their drones confiscated.

Meanwhile, proposed amendments to the Alternative Service Regulations for Military Service (替代役實施條例) were approved after a third reading, giving Aboriginal conscripts priority to perform services at their settlements when being assigned their alternative military service.

New Power Party Legislator Kawlo Iyun Pacidal, an Amis, and Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chen Ying (陳瑩), a Puyuma, who proposed the amendments, said the new stipulation would allow young Aborigines to learn more about their culture.

A new rule introduced by People First Party (PFP) Legislator Chen Yi-chieh (陳怡潔) stipulates that supervisors of alternative service personnel who assault, verbally insult or cause the health of personnel to seriously deteriorate are to be fined between NT$50,000 and NT$500,000.

Chen Yi-chieh said the new rule is an improvement on former regulations, which only stipulated that the quota on the number of alternative service personnel a government or public agency could recruit should be reduced or canceled if it is found to have mistreated alternative service personnel.

That did not provide conscripts with enough protection, the PFP lawmaker said.