INTERVIEW: MOE head says academia must obey the law

Liberty Times (LT): There have been controversies surrounding the selections of heads of a number of universities, especially the one at the National Taiwan University (NTU) [involving president-elect Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔)] that was roiled by allegations of an undisclosed conflict of interest with a presidential election committee member and illegal part-time work in China. NTU responded to criticism by citing academic autonomy. What are your thoughts?

Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠): Incontestably, academic freedom and university self-governance are legally guaranteed. However, Article 1 of the University Act (大學法) clearly states: “Universities shall be guaranteed academic freedom and shall enjoy autonomy within the range of laws and regulations.”

Universities should create their own internal regulations and operate within proper legal bounds. They should not, and cannot, exaggerate their legal right into an absolute or consider themselves above the law.

Take the election of university presidents. A university might institute self-governing articles for holding elections. National Yang-Ming University has a single-tier process mainly controlled by its presidential election committee, while the National Taiwan University has a two-tier process where the school affairs meeting and its election committee play a role. Both these self-governing articles do not supersede or contradict the regulations governing the election of presidents of national universities, the Act Governing the Appointment of Educators (教育人員任用條例) or other laws.

Moreover, the Ministry of Education is empowered by the University Act (大學法) to have final say in the appointment of university presidents. The ministry is the regulatory authority and responsible for verifying the legality of the electoral process, of its result and of the self-governing articles themselves. With this clarification, we can see that there is no contradiction between university autonomy and the ministry’s responsibility of legal oversight. Rather than singling out a school or an individual, it is a guarantee for the legality and reasonableness of that self-governance.

LT: What are your thoughts regarding the allegations that the NTU president-elect’s candidacy was invalid because he did illegal part-time work in China?

Pan: College professors should not break the rules when doing part-time work, and they certainly should not break the law. People with a full-time professorship at a public university are not allowed to take on full-time or part-time professorships in China, in accordance with the Act Governing the Appointment of Educators (教育人員任用條例) and the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例).

Each university is responsible for investigating complaints against its professors thoroughly and transparently. The ministry’s role is to inform a university of its responsibilities to investigate and then to examine whether its handling of the issue is in compliance with its self-governing articles and the law. When a university fails to follow the law, it contravenes the proper bonds of self-governance.

LT: Does the ministry have plans to amend the University Act in response to the current situation?

Pan: It is our sense that the laws and regulations need to be more specific regarding the examination of the qualifications of university presidential candidates, electoral transparency and definitions of conflict of interest. This would involve amending the University Act and regulations governing the operations of university presidential election committees.