Doctors say not to panic over coffee cancer scare

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA and AP

Taiwanese doctors called for the public to remain calm while responding to reporters’ questions on a ruling by a Los Angeles judge that Starbucks Corp and other coffee sellers must now put cancer warnings on coffee sold in California.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle on Wednesday said that Starbucks and other companies had failed to show there was no significant risk from a carcinogen produced in the coffee roasting process, court documents showed.

The culprit is a chemical produced in the bean roasting process that is a known carcinogen and has been at the heart of an eight-year legal struggle between a tiny nonprofit group and big coffee companies.

The Council for Education and Research on Toxics wanted the coffee industry to disclose the danger with warning labels.

The coffee industry, led by Starbucks Corp, said the level of the chemical in coffee is not harmful and any risks are outweighed by the benefits.

Starbucks and the other defendants have until April 10 to file an objection.

Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital toxicologist Yan Tsung-hai (顏宗海) on Friday said that although the International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified acrylamide as a class 2A substance — probably carcinogenic to humans — there is not sufficient evidence that the substance increases the risk of cancer in humans.

The public should remain calm and not panic, he said.

Acrylamide is present not only in coffee beans, but also in french fries, hash browns, chips and cigarettes, Yan said.

An acceptable daily intake of acrylamide is 2.6mg per kilogram of body weight, Yan said, adding that an adult weighing 60kg should ingest less than 156mg per day.

However, as acrylamide is a byproduct of cooking, it is difficult to measure the amount a person ingests per day, Yan said.

Acrylamide is the product of a chemical reaction between amino acids and reducing sugars in food, which is called the Maillard reaction, and only occurs when the food is heated at more than 120°C, Yan said.

Even if coffee contains acrylamide, research has proven that coffee consumption helps lower the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer, he said.

As one 150ml cup of drip coffee contains 110mg of caffeine, a 60kg adult male should not drink more than three cups a day, while a 50kg female should not drink more than two, Yan said.

Consuming too much coffee can cause heart palpitations, increased blood pressure and an increased heart rate, Yan said.

Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration Food Safety Division Director Lee Wan-chen (李婉媜) said the California ruling is the only one of its kind in the world.

She said eating less deep-fried or baked foods, sticking to a balanced diet and exercising regularly, is the key to good health.