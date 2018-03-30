Tainan’s Little Ding Dong Fresh Goat Milk investigated

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

A company claim to sell “goat’s milk” has been making its product with cow’s milk, commercial milk powder, non-dairy creamer and artificial flavoring, Tainan authorities said.

Public prosecutors and Tainan Public Health Bureau officials on Tuesday searched what they called “an underground dairy producer” operated by a couple in the city’s Annan District (安南).

The product, called Little Ding Dong Fresh Goat Milk (小叮噹鮮羊乳), was established by the couple in 1995.

Prosecutors estimate the company made more than NT$20 million (US$685,753) in the past decade.

Public health officials said that about 500 customers have paid the company for long-term daily home delivery of its Little Ding Dong Fresh Goat Milk.

Authorities are investigating if the company has customers outside Tainan and is checking sales and delivery records.

“The company touted the health benefits of their products, promoting them as ‘100 percent guaranteed goat’s milk,’ from their own goat farm. Their advertising claims that goat’s milk has far superior nutritional value than cow’s milk,” an official said.

Testing indicated that Little Ding Dong Fresh Goat Milk contained cow’s milk powder, full-fat liquid cow’s milk, nondairy creamer, artificial flavoring and other ingredients, but no trace of goat’s milk, officials said.

Prosecutors summoned the owners and two employees for questioning.

The couple were allowed bail of NT$100,000 each, but said they did not have sufficient funds.

After bail was reduced to NT$50,000 each, they were released yesterday.

Investigators uncovered 1,700 bottles of Little Ding Dong Fresh Goat Milk ready for delivery and 20 sacks of skim milk powder and full-fat cow’s milk powder, as well as 400kg of nondairy creamer and artificial flavorings.