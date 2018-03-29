Taipei 101 Run Up prizes announced

Staff Writer, with CNA

The winners of the elite division of this year’s Taipei 101 Run Up, which is to be held under the Towerrunning World Championships, are to receive a cash prize of 3,000 euros (US$3,720) each, Taipei 101 Run Up announced on its Web site on Tuesday.

One hundred elite runners, who have been invited by the organizer or have met an “A” qualifying standard between 2016 and this year, would compete in the race, the Web site said.

Elite runners are to race in two heats: The first heat is to cover the first 35 floors and the second is to cover the first 91 floors, the Web site said.

The top six male and female competitors would be given separate cash prizes based on overall points accumulated from the two heats, it said.

Second place would earn runners 2,000 euros each, third place 1,500 euros, fourth place 750 euros, fifth place 500 euros and sixth place 250 euros, the Web site said.

Taipei 101 in 2014 joined the World Federation of Great Towers and the annual Taipei 101 Run Up has since been included as a Towerrunning Tour Race hosted by the Towerrunning World Association (TWA), the international governing body for the sport of stair running.

The skyscraper last year hosted the TWA’s Asian and Oceanian Towerrunning Championship, in which more than 4,500 runners took part.

This year’s race on May 5 is to have two more categories: individuals and corporate teams.

The individuals category is open to up to 4,000 people, according to the Web site.

To encourage Taiwanese to take part, a Taiwan Champion Award of NT$51,000 is to be given to Taiwanese male and female winners of the elite and individual categories, the Web site said.

The corporate team category is limited to 30 firms or organizations with 20 members, it said.

Top three finishers in the category would receive cash prizes of NT$100,000, NT$80,000 and NT$50,000 respectively, the Web site said.

A bonus of NT$200,000 would also be given to runners who break the previous women’s record of 12 minutes 38.85 seconds set by Andrea Mayr, or the men’s record of 10 minutes 29.32 seconds set by Paul Crake, both in 2005, it said.

People can register for the race starting from noon tomorrow until 5pm on Friday next week or until all the slots are filled, the Web site said.