Handwashing best protection against enterovirus: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday encouraged people to wash their hands more frequently as the best protection against enterovirus infection, as the number of weekly reported cases surpassed that of the same period last year.

CDC data showed that a total of 3,769 cases of enterovirus infection were reported nationwide last week, compared with 3,046 in the same week last year.

The accumulated number of serious complications associated with enterovirus infections also rose to four this year, compared with one case each in the same period last year and in 2016, the centers said.

CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said enterovirus activity usually begins to rise in April and reaches its peak around May and June every year.

Enteroviruses are commonly encountered infections, especially in infants and children younger than five, Chuang added.

The four enterovirus-related serious complications reported this year were two coxsackievirus B1 infections, and one coxsackievirus B2 infection and one coxsackievirus A4 infection, he said.

However, eight enterovirus 71 (EV71) infections with mild symptoms were reported this year, Chuang said.

As EV71 can cause serious or even life-threatening complications, the centers will closely monitor the cases, he said.

Past records suggest large EV71 outbreaks occur periodically about every four years in Taiwan, but the last large outbreak was in 2012, he said, adding that sporadic cases would usually be reported at the end of the year before the year of the large outbreak, but the center did not see such signs toward the end of last year.

The CDC teamed up with Ronald McDonald House Charities Taiwan to promote proper handwashing to prevent enterovirus infection at a preschool in Taipei yesterday.

People should wash their hands thoroughly with soap before eating or playing with infants, and after using the toilet, blowing their nose and visiting doctors,” the CDC said.

There is no vaccine to prevent enterovirus infection, so the best prevention measure is to wash hands thoroughly with soap frequently, Chuang said.