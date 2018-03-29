KMT stonewalls review of bill on private foundations

By Peng Wan-hsin, Lin Liang-sheng and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators yesterday obstructed a review of a draft bill for an act governing private foundations, accusing the government of stealing public funds and demanding that the draft bill go before a public hearing.

Faced with opposition to the draft bill, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Tuan Yi-kang (段宜康) — chair of the legislature’s Judiciary Affairs Committee — ceded to the KMT’s demands and cut the review of the draft bill from the agenda.

A public hearing is to be convened by KMT Legislator John Wu (吳志揚) on Wednesday next week, before which time legislators are not permitted to review the draft bill.

The draft, submitted by the Cabinet, also applies to religious institutions, but critics say they are concerned about negative repercussions resulting from subjecting institutions such as temples to strict supervision.

KMT caucus secretary-general Lee Yen-hsiu (李彥秀) criticized the draft bill, saying the DPP has been targeting private assets since taking office.

“The Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee, the Act on Promoting Transitional Justice and now this private foundation draft bill are all aimed at confiscation. No substantial supervision can be seen,” Lee said.

Article 69 of the draft bill broadens the definition of private foundations that the government donates money to, she said, adding that it is designed to allow the forced sale of foundations to the government.

“Is this a return to authoritarianism?” she asked.

Earlier at a news conference at the legislature, Lee told reporters that there is no consensus on the draft bill between the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Justice.

“The DPP is in such a rush to get its hands on private foundations that it is rushing to pass an act,” Lee said.

KMT Legislator Lai Shyh-bao (賴士葆) said that if the draft bill really was aimed at improving supervision and preventing fraud then there would have been no opposition to it.

DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said the bill is necessary because Taiwan has been criticized by international anti-money laundering organizations for lacking transparency with regards to laws related to companies and private foundations.

“The KMT said the government is stealing money from the public, but all it is doing is restoring the government’s authority. There is no unconstitutional misuse of power or stealing of private funds taking place,” he said.