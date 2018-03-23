Walking barefoot gives parasites a way in: doctor

By Chang Tsung-chiu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Walking barefoot can provide a sense of proximity to nature, but doctors said that doing so might provide parasites access to the body.

In one case, Changhua County Christian Hospital received a five-year-old boy from the county’s Fusing Township (福興) who complained of bruising on his calves and upper arms that would not ease, hospital physician Wang Shih-chung (王世忠) said.

After a blood test, doctors discovered that the boy had a high eosinophils count, which is usually symptomatic of a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction or hematoma, Wang said.

During his stay in hospital, the boy did not experience any discomfort in his stomach or intestines, and a bone marrow test showed no abnormalities, Wang said, adding that the boy only experienced anemia.

However, an inspection of the boy’s feces led to the discovery of several adult hookworms in the area where the small and large intestines connect, Wang said.

Hookworm larvae like to lie on the surface of damp and wet dirt, and enter the body after piercing the skin on bare feet, Wang said.

After entering the body, the hookworms lodge themselves in the wall of the smaller intestine and leech nutrition, then mature and reproduce within the body, Wang said, adding that the process takes about two months.

Possible symptoms of parasitic infection in young children include unexplained stomachaches, paleness, and bruises on the hands and legs, Wang said.

If left untreated, the parasites could cause anemia, bloody stool, and in severe cases could inhibit the brain and bodily functions, Wang said.

The patient was given a dose of medication to remove the hookworms, and after three days of treatment regained his health, Wang said, adding that the subsequent two-month observation period has not turned up any abnormalities.