Hospital cautions cancer patients to avoid malnutrition

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Low carbohydrate diets followed by many cancer patients are unlikely to “starve” cancer cells, but could increase the chances of the patients becoming malnourished, a Chiayi-based hospital has warned.

Research has found that between 20 percent and 40 percent of cancer patients die due to malnutrition-related complications, not tumors or their cancer itself, St Martin De Porres Hospital Da Ya Branch said in a statement yesterday.

More than 45 percent of cancer patients lose 10 percent or more of their weight while undergoing treatment for their cancer, which highlights the severity of malnutrition and the importance of maintaining a patient’s weight, the hospital said.

Hospital nutritionist Chen Ya-chi (陳雅琪) said cancer patients should not be picky about their food as they need adequate intake of rice and carbohydrates to provide the calories their bodies need.

Patients should maintain a healthy diet and a suitable level of exercise to strengthen their immune systems during treatment, Chen said, adding that a positive outlook also helps with therapy and treatment.

A healthy diet includes whole grains, vegetables, fruits, fats, nuts, protein from fish, eggs and meat and dairy products, Chen said, adding that patients should also follow a “no additives” cooking style.

Dietary fats should come primarily from vegetable oils, Chen said.

Patients undergoing therapy require at least 1.5 to two times the normal protein consumption of regular people, Chen said, adding that insufficient consumption of protein could cause a sudden loss of weight.

If patients develop reoccuring mouth ulcers, rough and irritating food should be avoided to minimize pain around the sores, Chen said, adding that soft and finer food should be selected to help the patient chew and swallow.

Raw or undercooked food should also be avoided during therapy to minimize chances of infection, Chen said.