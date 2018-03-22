Premier meets with Ko, Taipei officials on care services, infrastructure policies

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Premier William Lai (賴清德) yesterday afternoon met with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) at a forum in Taipei to share ideas for the implementation of the Long-term Care Services Program 2.0 and the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program.

To enact the two major policies of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration, Lai has led Executive Yuan members in a series of forums nationwide to communicate with local government officials.

The last forum was held with the Taipei City Government yesterday.

“We do not want to ask for any particular funding from the central government, because the city government scrimps and saves,” Ko said.

However, many of Taipei’s policies are more advanced than those of other areas, so unified application of the law makes it difficult for the city government to implement some policies, such as pilot long-term care service projects, he said.

One problem of the central government is division of labor without cooperation, but it is easier for the city government to coordinate its departments, Ko said, adding that regulations usually take the “positive listing” approach — not approving items that are not listed — which is another obstacle to pushing new policies.

Despite the problems the city has faced enacting policies, it does not need “any particular help from the central government,” Ko said.

In his opening speech, Lai praised Ko’s administration for its outstanding performance in implementing social welfare policies and pilot projects that advance the Long-term Care Services Program 2.0, as well as successfully holding the Taipei Summer Universiade last year.

The problems mentioned by Ko would be discussed, and the National Development Council will hopefully loosen regulations to allow a “negative listing” approach so that Taipei can push advanced policies, Lai said, adding that the Cabinet would accept Taipei’s application for Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program funding if it follows standard procedure.

Central and city government officials later held a closed-door meeting after the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Taipei Department of Health each delivered reports on long-term care policies carried out nationwide and in Taipei respectively.

After the meeting, Ko said they discussed a proposal to create special pipelines to transport water from New Taipei City’s Feitsui Reservoir (翡翠水庫), adding that Lai immediately agreed to provide NT$800 million (US$27.41 million) — half of the total budget after deducting self-financing of about NT$400 million.

Connecting the reservoir with the Chihtan Water Purification Plant in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店) was proposed after Taipei and New Taipei City experienced high levels of water turbidity during and immediately after Typhoon Soudelour in 2015, with a total proposed budget of NT$2 billion.