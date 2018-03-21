Lai shrugs off criticism that China response is divisive

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Premier William Lai (賴清德) yesterday brushed aside criticism that the Cabinet was deceiving itself and polarizing society with its response to the 31 incentives for Taiwanese unveiled last month by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO).

People First Party Legislator Chen Yi-chieh (陳怡潔) during a question-and-answer session with Lai at the legislature criticized the Cabinet’s response — which addressed four aspects and proposed eight policies, dubbed the “Strengthen Taiwan Policies” — as self-deception, the Cabinet “burying its head in the sand” and polarizing the public.

The Cabinet used its response to terrorize the public, deterring people from working in China, but it would only serve to polarize society, making some people more determined to work there, she said.

The response is based on the assumption that China would eventually “collapse,” which pervades Lai’s speech, she said.

Citing a survey conducted by a polling company, Chen said that 40.8 percent of Taiwanese aged between 18 and 29 think the 31 measures were a “friendly gesture” by China, while 66.7 percent said they would consider working in China.

The survey is a warning to Lai’s Cabinet, as it suggests even young people who support Taiwanese independence could not resist China’s measures, she said.

Chen asked Lai if Hon Hai Precision Industry Co chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) were presented with the alternatives of keeping all of his businesses in Taiwan or moving them to China, which one he thought Gou would choose.

“He also chose the US,” Lai said. “This is not a yes-or-no question. There are more than two options. I suggest looking [at this issue] from a different angle. There is no need to glorify China to such an extent and belittle Taiwan.”

Chen’s criticism of the Cabinet’s response was previously directed at the Democratic Progressive Party, and Chen was reading from her notes, the premier said.

“The government’s response is not based on the hope that China will collapse, but on bolstering Taiwan. Taiwan’s worth is not defined by China’s collapse,” Lai said, adding that Chen should refine her criticism by singling out the points that could be improved.

Citing media reports, Chen had earlier asked Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) whether he acted as a “secret emissary” for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) when he met with high-ranking officials at Chinese agencies in charge of Taiwan affairs in December last year before he was appointed to his post last month.

Chen Ming-tong and Chinese officials agreed that the meetings would be off-the-record, and Beijing is irritated that the information has leaked, Chen Yi-chieh said.

“It was an academic exchange. Minister Chen cannot answer a question for professor Chen,” said Chen Ming-tong, who was a professor at National Taiwan University when the alleged meetings took place.

He repeated the answer when asked whether he had briefed Tsai after the meetings as reported by the media.

Quoting the minister, who as an academic said that “all kinds of options are possible, except China proposing to unify [with] Taiwan,” Chen Yi-chieh asked Chen Ming-tong whether his comment still rings true, prompting a visibly annoyed Chen Ming-tong to raise his voice and repeat his answer for a second time.

Asked whether he would try to arrange a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, newly inaugurated TAO Minister Liu Jieyi (劉結一), Chen Ming-tong said he would strive to create opportunities.