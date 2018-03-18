Act’s signing meaningful, should rattle Beijing: pundits

Staff writer, with CNA

Pundits yesterday described US President Donald Trump’s signing of the US Taiwan Travel Act as symbolically meaningful, as it conveys a message of support to Taiwan.

The White House late on Friday said that Trump had signed the act, which “encourages visits between officials of the United States and Taiwan at all levels.”

The signing of the bill into law signifies US support for Taiwan’s democracy at a time when the nation is facing increased pressure from China, Tamkang University Center for Advanced Technology executive officer Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲) said.

At the same time, it ends the US’ self-imposed longstanding practice of prohibiting high-level officials from the Taiwan and the US from visiting each other’s countries, Su said, adding that in doing so, the US is letting China know that its approach to its relationship with Taiwan and China might be “completely different” from how it used to be.

Previous US administrations since former US president Bill Clinton’s term were more flexible and compromising in dealing with China, but the current administration has adopted a tougher approach in the areas of trade and regional security, Su said.

For instance, the US initiated an investigation into China’s alleged violation of intellectual property rights and illicit technology transfers, and could impose sanctions if the allegations are proven to be true, Su said.

Since the US Congress passed the act, some Taiwanese lawmakers have said that it could be used as another card for the US in its negotiations with China.

This view was echoed in an analysis by Sean King, a senior vice president at US consultancy and lobbyist firm Park Strategies.

Trump is “frustrated with Beijing on North Korea and trade, while also increasingly alarmed by its moves in the South China Sea, the East China Sea and elsewhere,” King said.

“So, signing this act into law can rattle Beijing a bit,” while showing Taiwan that the US values it, King said.

Trump chose to sign the bill into law instead of simply letting it pass into law by not vetoing it, which shows real intent on Trump’s part, King said, adding that he wanted “somebody to know something.”

Su said the act was an “edit” to the Three Communiques, which make it clear that Taiwan and the US are not to develop any official relationship.

Although Trump already had the power to make such high-level official exchanges occur if he wanted to, the Taiwan Travel Act, albeit not legally binding, puts the idea into writing, which explains China’s resolute opposition, Su said.