Lee Ming-che demonstration planned

Staff writer, with CNA

Several groups are planning a demonstration on Monday to voice support for Taiwanese human rights advocate Lee Ming-che (李明哲), who is in prison in China, Taiwan Association for Human Rights secretary-general Chiu Ee-ling (邱伊翎) said yesterday.

Lee was detained by the Chinese government on March 19 last year, when he entered China’s Guangdong Province from Macau.

There has been no indication that Beijing has eased political suppression of human rights advocates, Chiu said, adding that the authorities have not only arrested local advocates and lawyers, but also foreign advocates.

Lee, a staff member at Wenshan Community College in Taipei, was the first Taiwanese to be convicted on charges of attempted subversion of state power on Nov. 28 last year.

Lee in his trial said that he would not appeal the ruling of the Yueyang Intermediate People’s Court in Hunan Province.

China accused Lee of cooperating with Chinese citizen Peng Yuhua (彭宇華) in “organizing, planning and taking action to subvert national authority and overthrow the socialist system,” saying that the men used online discussion groups to disseminate information and articles attacking the Chinese government.

China launched an online campaign designed to convince the public of Lee’s guilt even before the verdict was announced, Chiu said.

In his nearly one year in jail, Lee has not been allowed to contact his family or others, while the prison has even refused to accept warm clothing sent by his family, Chiu said.

The demonstration aims to remind Taiwanese of Lee’s detention and to urge the government to take action, Chiu said.

The demonstration is being organized by the “Lee Ming-che Rescue Team,” an alliance established by Taiwanese non-governmental organizations, including the association.