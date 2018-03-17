KMT protests Shenao Power Plant approval

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

A question-and-answer session at the legislature in Taipei which Premier William Lai (賴清德) had been scheduled to attend was canceled yesterday as Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators occupied the speaker’s podium and continued their protests against the approval of Taiwan Power Co’s (Taipower) plan to upgrade the coal-fired Shenao Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Rueifang District (瑞芳).

Shouting slogans, KMT legislators demanded that the approval of the environmental impact assessment on the Shenao plant be revoked.

Taipower should hold public hearings to gauge public opinion about the project and the government should hold a national energy conference to review the nation’s energy policy, they said.

Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) Minister Lee Ying-yuan (李應元) and Deputy Minister Thomas Chan (詹順貴) should step down for allowing a project to pass that would exacerbate the poor air quality in New Taipei City, they said.

Chan, who presided over the review, cast the deciding vote that approved the project when Environmental Impact Assessment Committee members were tied at eight votes for and against.

Chan cannot override the law, KMT caucus whip Lin Te-fu (林德福) said, in reference to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration’s proposed amendments to the Air Pollution Control Act (空氣汙染防制法), which have been prioritized by the Cabinet for review during the current legislative session.

The DPP has contradicted itself by first saying that it would make efforts to combat air pollution and then passing a review to restart a coal-fired power plant, Lin said.

With the air pollution problem in central and southern Taiwan still unresolved, the DPP now wants to add more air pollution to northern Taiwan, KMT caucus secretary-general Lee Yen-hsiu (李彥秀) said, adding that the government is increasing the nation’s power generation at the cost of people’s health.

The Shenao Power Plant, built in 1957, first began operations in 1960.

Having been shuttered since 2007, the power plant is scheduled to resume operations in 2025 after the upgrade, which is to equip it with ultra-supercritical steam generators, which the EPA expects to cut its emissions by two-thirds.

In response to media queries about the criticism, Lai said the ultra-supercritical units would allow emissions at the plant to be brought down to about the same level as that of a natural gas power station.

Lai added that Chan, a prominent environmentalist before assuming his post, has both the conscience of a social activist and the professionalism of a lawyer who used to represent residents who were affected by air pollution in lawsuits filed against developers.

The Executive Yuan would ensure that inspections of emissions at the Shenao plant would be enforced, he added.