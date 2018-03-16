Web site, hotline launched to provide victim support

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan is joining the #Me Too movement to raise awareness about sexual assault and harassment by setting up a Web site and hotline to give victims of such crimes a platform to be heard, a coalition of groups said yesterday.

Taiwan Women’s Link, the Taipei Association for the Promotion of Women’s Rights, Taiwan Occupational Safety and Health Link and End Child Prostitution in Asian Tourism-Taiwan announced the launch of the support channels at a news conference.

According to Taiwan Women’s Link, victims of sexual assault and harassment often stay silent for a number of reasons, including fear of backlash, shame, lack of privacy and repeat attacks.

This culture of silence allows perpetrators to continue to assault people, because little is done to stop them, the group said

Taiwan Occupational Safety and Health Link executive director Huang Yi-ling (黃怡翎) said that to her knowledge, sexual harassment has also occurred at the Legislative Yuan, with the number of victims totaling at least six.

The Web site and hotline (02-3322-1350) are intended to provide a system of support for the victims of such crimes, helping to break the silence and putting victims in touch with activist groups, lawyers and counselors.

There were 14,217 reported cases of sexual assault in Taiwan last year, and 4,207 alleged cases of harassment on school campuses, statistics compiled by the Ministry of Health and Welfare showed.

Taiwan Women’s Link believes that these numbers represent only the tip of the iceberg, saying that it hopes that people will take advantage of the new platform.

Additional reporting by Su Fang-ho