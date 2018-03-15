Control Yuan releases asset declaration report

By Chung Li-hua and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Control Yuan’s asset declaration for politicians report was released yesterday, showing that politicians across party lines have fiscal liabilities in the form of stocks, real estate, vehicles and insurance policies.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) has declared five real-estate properties, one Mercedes-Benz, NT$620,000 (US$21,192) in savings, NT$520,000 worth of stocks and four separate insurance policies, the report said.

Ker’s liabilities this year — NT$51.6 million — were NT$3.2 million less than in 2016, the asset report said.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip Lin Te-fu (林德福) has 29 properties, one Lexus, NT$8.31 million in savings, NT$1.5 million in securities and nine insurance policies, the report said.

Lin declared NT$2.81 million in fiscal liabilities, NT$430,000 less than 2016, the report said.

New Power Party Executive Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) declared ownership of more than 15 real-estate properties and eight buildings, along with two cars — a Lexus and an Audi — as well as NT$13.1 million in fiscal liabilities primarily in the form of loans against his insurance for the purchase of real estate, the report said.