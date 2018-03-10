Taitung vendor who donated NT$10m sorely missed after emergency surgery

Staff writer, with CNA

Vegetable vendor Chen Shu-chu (陳樹菊), who became famous a few years ago for her philanthropy, is recovering at home after undergoing emergency gastrointestinal surgery last month, her friends said.

Chen, 64, became ill early last month, about two weeks before the Lunar New Year holiday, but refused to see a doctor, a vendor who has a stall next to hers at the Taitung County Central Market said.

Shortly before the holiday, Chen collapsed at her stall and was rushed to hospital, where she was diagnosed with a gastrointestinal problem that required surgery, other vendors said.

Her absence from her stall is very noticeable because she had always been there, rain or shine, they said.

Since Chen’s hospitalization, there has been an outpouring of get-well messages on social media from the public.

Dubbed “the pride of Taiwan” and “the pride of Taitung,” Chen has contributed more than NT$10 million (US$341,297) to various charitable causes over the years, despite her humble means.

“Money serves a purpose only when it is used for those who need it,” she was once quoted as saying in the media.

She has donated US$32,000 to a children’s fund, US$144,000 to build a library at a school she once attended and US$32,000 to an orphanage in Taitung, to name a few.

In 2010, Chen was named by Time magazine as a hero of philanthropy, known for her generosity and willingness to help.

She later won a Ramon Magsaysay Award, a prize established by the Rockefeller Brothers Fund in New York with the concurrence of the Philippine government, for her charity work.

The award included a cash prize of US$50,000, which Chen donated to Taitung’s Mackay Memorial Hospital to help build a new medical wing.

In an interview with the BBC in 2014, she said that what she was doing was not difficult or a big deal.

“Everyone can do it,” Chen said. “It’s not just me. It’s not how much money you make that matters, but how you use your money.”

With her unassuming outlook and generosity, Chen has won the hearts of many people at home and abroad.