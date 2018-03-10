New ‘southernmost plant’ to replace Kaohsiung original

By Hung Chen-hung and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A Hibiscus tiliaceus is to be planted tomorrow to replace the original “southernmost plant in Kaohsiung” after it was destroyed by a typhoon two years ago.

Roughly six or seven years ago, the local borough warden planted more than 50 Hibiscus tiliaceus inside Luji Temple Park (爐濟殿公園) in Linyuan District’s (林園) Shanwei area (汕尾).

When the park ran out of space, the warden planted one Hibiscus tiliaceus at 22° 28 minutes 33.1 seconds north latitude and 120° 24 minutes 52.9 seconds east longitude — roughly the southernmost point in Kaohsiung.

The tree, dubbed the “southernmost plant,” was located near where Gaoping River (高屏溪) and the Taiwan Strait intersect.

There used to be many Hibiscus tiliaceus along the coast of Linyuan, Linyuan District Mangrove Conservation Society director-general Su Wen-hua (蘇文華) said.

When he was young, he often played in the sand underneath the trees or ran across the hot sand of the beach, through rows of Hibiscus tiliaceus, to reach the water, Su said.

However, due to erosion along the coastline, Hibiscus tiliaceus gradually disappeared, he said.

The place where the “southernmost plant” is being replaced used to be a private residence, he said, adding that, over the past two years, many people have requested that the tree be replaced.

Even a Hoklo-language poem written by Kaohsiung City Lin-yuan Elementary School teacher Su Man-li (蘇曼麗) describes the older generation’s memories of Hibiscus tiliaceus.

The Linyuan District Office, the Linyuan District Mangrove Conservation Society and CPC Corp, Taiwan’s petrochemical business division collaborated to make the project happen.

At 2pm tomorrow, the event is to be marked with tree-planting activities, performances, poetry readings and presentations on environmental education.