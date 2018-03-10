Taiwan doing utmost to keep allies: Lai

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Taiwan would do its utmost to keep the nation’s diplomatic allies, Premier William Lai (賴清德) said yesterday, as Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) added that while China and the Vatican are expected to later this month finalize which side has the right to ordain bishops, the accord would not hamper diplomatic ties between Taiwan and the Holy See.

Wu made the remarks at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei when asked by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) whether he can guarantee that the Vatican would not switch diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China.

The Vatican is allegedly on the verge of making a historic concession by asking two bishops to resign to make way for two Chinese bishops appointed by Beijing.

The intelligence that the ministry has gathered indicates that negotiations over the appointment of the bishops would not affect diplomatic ties between Taiwan and the Vatican, Wu said.

However, when pressed on whether he could ensure that the Holy See would not drop its diplomatic recognition, Wu did not give a definite answer, saying that he would do his utmost to prevent the scenario.

Saying that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration is “at its wits’ end” over China’s courting of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies, Lu asked Lai whether he could guarantee that Taiwan would not lose the Vatican as an ally.

“I believe that if China poaches our diplomatic allies, it will be the party that should be denounced,” Lai said.

There is “some distance” between Beijing and the Holy See signing an accord and the establishment of diplomatic ties, Lai said, adding that the government can only guarantee to do its utmost to consolidate ties with all 20 of its diplomatic allies.

Lu asked Lai whether China could siphon off Taiwan’s talent and capital with its “economic carrots” — such as the 31 incentives offered to Taiwanese businesses and the cultural and creative sector, and its approval of Foxconn Industrial Internet Co’s request to hold an initial public offering on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

These policies would definitely have an impact on Taiwan’s business sector, Lai said.

However, the public should have faith in the robustness of local industries and their productivity, not see them as inferior, Lai said, adding that the concern Lu raised is exactly why the 31 policies “disguised as incentives” would actually benefit China more than Taiwan.

He and his team have formulated policies to address the “five shortages” in the industrial sector, while the passage of the Act Governing Recruitment and Employment of Foreign Professionals (外國專業人才延攬及雇用法) and the Act for Industrial Innovation (產業創新條例) last year made the environment for foreign professionals and innovative firms in Taiwan “friendlier,” Lai said.

If Taiwanese businesses could consolidate their foothold and grow capacity, they would be able to retain both talent and capital, he said.