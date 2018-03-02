Kidney recipient oldest in Taiwan

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Nine years ago, Chang Chen (張陳) received a liver transplant from her son, and last year she received a kidney transplanted from her 71-year-old husband, making the couple the nation’s oldest successful kidney transplant patient and donor, a hospital said on Tuesday.

The couple had the operation at Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in July last year and return to the hospital every month for follow-up examinations.

They have both recovered from the surgery and are now in good health, the hospital said.

Chang Chen, 69, said she was diagnosed with hepatitis C when she was in her 30s and has since had regular checkups.

She was diagnosed with end-stage liver disease nine years ago and needed a liver transplant.

Chang Chen’s second-eldest son volunteered to donate part of his liver to save her life, she said.

However, four years ago her kidneys failed and she had to start dialysis treatment three times a week and was placed on the waiting list for a transplant.

“I saw how hard the dialysis was for her, so I thought I could donate one of my kidneys to help relieve her pain and let our family live happily,” Chang Chen’s husband, surnamed Chang (張), said.

“I can only say thank you and thank you again,” Chang Chen said, adding that she feels even closer to her family now.

Chang said that he made the right decision.

The hospital’s Division of Nephrology doctor Cheng Ben-chung (鄭本忠) said that there are more than 7,000 people waiting for kidney transplants in Taiwan.