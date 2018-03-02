Ministry to launch skills training at technical and vocational schools for new immigrants’ children

By Lin Hsiao-yun and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Ministry of Education yesterday announced its draft guidelines for subsidizing a professional skills training program at technical and vocational schools aimed at children of new immigrants.

“New immigrant” is a term generally used to describe those who have settled in Taiwan through marriage or other means, most of whom come from China, Vietnam and Indonesia.

The training program prioritizes those who are willing to work at Taiwanese businesses abroad upon graduation from college.

The program was inspired by overseas Taiwanese businesspeople who hope that Taiwanese can become management-level talent in their overseas businesses, K-12 Education Administration Director Tsai Chih-ming (蔡志明) said.

Through industry-academic collaboration, the international training program would bolster the professional and language skills of new immigrants’ children who are needed in the workplace, he said.

The program would give students an opportunity to be paid interns at the parent companies of overseas Taiwanese businesses in Taiwan while they are still in college and upon graduation, they would be assigned to the company’s overseas production locations as first-line management, Tsai said.

The program is to begin in August when the next school year begins, he added.

Two classes are to be offered this year at Chung Shan Industrial and Commercial School and Cheng Shiu University in Kaohsiung, as well as Da Der Commercial and Technical Vocational School and Chienkuo Technology University in Changhua County, Tsai said.

Each class is to receive NT$500,000 in ministry subsidies and there are to be places for 40 students per class, he added.

According to the ministry, there are 181,301 children of new immigrants enrolled in elementary, junior-high and high schools.